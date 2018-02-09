Hedbergella yezoana is a valid species name: Comments on the case 3620 and decision (opinion 2362) by the International Commission of Zoological Nomenclature

Abstract:

International Commission of Zoological Nomenclature decided in September 2015 on case 3620 submitted by A. Ando (United States National Museum, Smithsonian Institution, Washington, D.C.), which regards the status of the species Ticinella primula Luterbacher in Renz et al., 1963, and Hedbergella trocoidea yezoana Takayanagi & Iwamoto, 1962. Decision was to place the former on the Official List of Specific Names in Zoology and the latter on the Official Index of Rejected and Invalid Specific Names in Zoology (ICZN, 2015, p. 227). The scientific fundamentals in the presentation of case 3620 are weak and do not support such a decision by the International Commission. Moreover, they create a significant disturbance of nomenclatural stability in the Linnaean classification of the Cretaceous planktonic foraminifera. La Commission Internationale de Nomenclature Zoologique a statué en Septembre 2015 sur la cas 3620 soumis par A. Ando (Museum National des États-Unis, Smithsonian Institution, Washington, D.C.) concernant le statut des espèces de foraminifères planctoniques Ticinella primula Luterbacher in Renz et al., 1963, et Hedbergella trocoidea yezoana Takayanagi & Iwamoto, 1962. La décision de la Commission fut de placer la première espèce sur la Liste Officielle des Noms Spécifiques en Zoologie et la seconde dans l'Index Officiel des Noms Spécifiques Rejetés et Invalides en Zoologie (ICZN, 2015, p. 227). Les arguments scientifiques fondamentaux fournis dans la présentation du cas 3620 sont faibles et n'étayent pas une telle décision de la Commission Internationale. De plus, ils créent une perturbation significative de la stabilité nomenclaturale dans la classification linnéenne des foraminifères planctoniques crétacés.