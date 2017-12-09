Additional contributions to the knowledge of the Taquaral Member, Irati Formation (Lower Permian, Paraná Basin): Taphonomy and paleoenvironmental implications

Abstract:

The silty shale facies of the Taquaral Member (Irati Formation), which is one of the Permian units in the Brazilian Paraná Basin, is discussed here based on the taphonomy relevant to the paleoenvironmental interpretation. The fossils are crustaceans (Clarkecaris and other indeterminate forms), isolated teeth, scales and bones of Actinopterygii, "Palaeonisciformes", which are the most common vertebrate remains, and also frequent scales of Coelacanthiformes. The scales, teeth and disarticulated bones are found together in accumulations, which may be interpreted as coprolites. Many of the fossil crustaceans display characteristics of ecdysis. Le faciès des argilites de la Formation Irati (Membre Taquaral), une des couches du Permien inférieur dans le Bassin du Paraná au Brésil, est discuté dans cette étude à partir de la taphonomie des fossiles, révélant des informations paléoenvironnementales. Ces fossiles incluent des crustacés (Clarkecaris et d’autres formes indéterminées), des dents, des écailles et des os d’Actinoptérygiens, "Paléonisciformes", qui sont les restes les plus courants de vertébrés, ainsi que des écailles de Coelacanthiformes. Les écailles, les dents et les os retrouvés dans ces formations sont interprétés comme des coprolithes. De nombreux fossiles de crustacés semblent également représenter des exuvies ou mues.