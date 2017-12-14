Echium modestum Ball, Plantago benisnassenii Romo, Peris & Stübing, Teucrium doumerguei Sennen : nouveaux taxons pour la flore d’Algérie (Massif des Traras)

Abstract:

Dans le but d’étudier les groupements des pelouses sèches du Nord-Ouest de l’Algérie, nous avons été amenés à échantillonner et collecter du matériel végétal. L’identification avec les ressources actuelles et la comparaison avec les types et spécimens existant en herbier, nous a permis d’ajouter trois taxons Echium modestum Ball, Plantago benisnassenii Romo, Peris & Stübing et Teucrium doumerguei Sennen à la flore d’Algérie. Deux de ces espèces, jusqu’ici endémiques de Béni Snassen au Maroc oriental, sont signalées pour la première fois dans le massif des Traras. E. modestum est plus largement répartie au Maroc que les deux autres. Leurs répartitions, statuts taxinomique et chorologique sont discutés avec un aperçu sur l’écologie des localités où elles ont été signalées. With the purpose of studying dry grassland plant groups in northwestern Algeria, we were led to sample and collect plant material. The identification and comparison with the current resources allowed us to add three taxa Echium modestum Ball, Plantago benisnassenii Romo, Peris & Stubing and Teucrium doumerguei Sennen to the Algerian flora. Two of these species, up to now endemic of Beni Snassen, eastern Morocco, are reported for the first time in the Traras Mountains. E. modestum is more widespread in Morocco than the other two. Their distributions, taxonomic and chorological statuses are discussed with an overview on the ecology of the localities where they were reported.