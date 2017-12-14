Une association lichénique singulière sur des piquets de Robinia pseudoacacia L. en milieu rural : le Strangosporo moriformis-Calicietum notarisii ass. nov. prov.

Abstract:

Description d’une association lichénique nouvelle provisoire nommée le Strangosporo moriformis-Calicietum notarisii dont Strangospora moriformis (Ach.) Stein. et Calicium notarisii (Tul.) M. Prieto et Wedin sont les caractéristiques. Cette association regroupe sur piquets de vignes ou de clôture en Robinier faux-acacia (Robinia pseudoacacia L.) les lichens pionniers, lignicoles, acidophiles, astégophiles et pollutolérants de l’étage collinéen dans la région biogéographique du domaine némoral de France. L’association lichénique est décrite sur la base de relevés effectués en Limagne dans le Massif central mais sa distribution française devrait être plus étendue au regard de la répartition géographique des espèces qui la composent. Description of a provisional new lichenic association named Strangosporo moriformis-Calicietum notarisii in which Strangospora moriformis (Ach.) Stein. and Calicium notarisii (Tul.) M. Prieto and Wedin are the characteristics. This association brings together on wooden vine or fence posts made with False acacia the pioneer, lignicolous, acidophilous, astegophilous and pollutolerant lichens of the lowland in the biogeographical region of the nemoral domain of France. The lichenic association is described on the basis of surveys carried out in Limagne in the Massif Central, but its French distribution should be more extensive compared of the geographical distribution of the species that compose it.