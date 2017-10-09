Abstract:

La synthèse des données stratigraphiques recueillies depuis plus d'une décennie dans la région stratotypique a permis d'établir une coupe composite des "marnes aptiennes" s'étageant de la Sous-Zone d'ammonites à Grandis jusqu'à la base de la Zone à Melchioris, soit depuis la Zone de foraminifères à Schackoina (Leupoldina) gr. cabri jusqu'à la Zone à Globigerinelloides algerianus. Cette coupe composite intègre les coupes partielles de Clavaillan, Pichouraz Sud et Est, La Tuilière, Les Gays et Gargas (Vaucluse, SE France). Notre révision a montré en particulier que le banc marno-calcaire, rapproché du "Niveau blanc" vocontien et jusqu'alors supposé unique et isochrone, qui divise la série marneuse affleurant dans les coupes de Clavaillan et de Pichouraz, correspond en fait à deux niveaux stratigraphiquement distincts. La présente étude confirme que la série visible des marnes aptiennes dans la région stratotypique, non compte tenu de la Formation supra-urgonienne "A1" de Leenhardt (1883), ne comprend que les termes sommitaux du Bédoulien et une partie inférieure (= Gargasien inférieur et moyen) de l'Aptien s.s. (i.e., sensu Orbigny, 1840). Étayée par une approche intégrée, la mise en parallèle de la série du Bassin d'Apt avec les termes contemporains du Bassin de Cassis-La Bédoule a également permis de détecter et de quantifier des variations importantes, non concomitantes, des rythmes d'accumulation sédimentaire entre les deux secteurs. Au final, la coupe de Clavaillan, située à 8 km à l'WSW de Gargas, constitue l'unique affleurement où la limite entre la Sous-Zone à Grandis et la Zone à Furcata est visible dans un contexte permettant de le proposer comme candidat à la fixation du GSSP du sous-étage Gargasien (ou de l'Aptien s.s. dans sa conception historique). The synthesis of the stratigraphic data collected over more than a decade in the stratotypic area has made it possible to establish a composite section of the "Aptian marls" from the Grandis ammonite Subzone to the base of the Melchioris Zone, i.e., from the Schackoina (Leupoldina) gr. cabri foraminiferal Zone to the Globigerinelloides algerianus Zone. This composite section includes the partial sections from Clavaillan, South and East Pichouraz, La Tuilière, Les Gays and Gargas (Vaucluse, SE France). In particular, our revision has shown that the marly calcareous bed, which divides the marly series of Clavaillan and Pichouraz, compared with the Vocontian "Niveau blanc" and thought to be unique and isochronous, corresponds in fact to two stratigraphically distinct levels. The present study confirms that the visible series of marls in the stratotypic area, not taking into account the "A1" supra-Urgonian formation of Leenhardt (1883), includes only the uppermost terms of the Bedoulian and the lower terms (= Lower and Middle Gargasian) of the Aptian s.s. (i.e., sensu Orbigny, 1840). Based on the methods of integrated stratigraphy, a comparison of the series of the Apt Basin with the contemporary terms of the Cassis-La Bédoule Basin has also made it possible to detect and quantify important variations in the rhythms of sedimentary accumulation between the two sectors. In the end, the Clavaillan section, located 8 km WSW from the Gargas section, is the only outcrop where the boundary between the Grandis Subzone and the Furcata Zone is visible in a context which supports a proposal that this exposure be a candidate for the GSSP of the Gargasian substage (or of the Aptian s.s. in the initial concept of the creator of the stage).