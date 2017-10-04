MIR200B (microRNA 200b)

PDF 08-2015-MIR200BID51137ch1p36.pdf 138.4Kb
﻿
Pour citer ce document :
URI:http://hdl.handle.net/2042/62776  |   DOI : 10.4267/2042/62776
Title: MIR200B (microRNA 200b)
Author:Xi, Yaguang; Chang, Hong
Abstract:Review on MIR200B, with data on RNA, and where it is implicated.
Subject:MIR200B; Genes Section; Blotting, Western; Cell Count; Cells, Cultured; Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor p27/biosynthesis/*genetics; Fibroblasts/metabolism/*pathology; Gene Expression Regulation/*drug effects; Glaucoma/genetics/metabolism/pathology; Humans; Immunohistochemistry; MicroRNAs/biosynthesis/*genetics; RNA/genetics; Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction; Tenon Capsule/metabolism/*pathology; Transforming Growth Factor beta1/*pharmacology; rho GTP-Binding Proteins/*genetics/metabolism
Publisher:Jean-Loup Huret (Editor-in-Chief)
Date:2016

