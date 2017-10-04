|Pour citer ce document :
|URI:
|http://hdl.handle.net/2042/62776 | DOI : 10.4267/2042/62776
|Title:
|MIR200B (microRNA 200b)
|Author:
|Xi, Yaguang; Chang, Hong
|Abstract:
|Review on MIR200B, with data on RNA, and where it is implicated.
|Subject:
|MIR200B; Genes Section; Blotting, Western; Cell Count; Cells, Cultured; Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitor p27/biosynthesis/*genetics; Fibroblasts/metabolism/*pathology; Gene Expression Regulation/*drug effects; Glaucoma/genetics/metabolism/pathology; Humans; Immunohistochemistry; MicroRNAs/biosynthesis/*genetics; RNA/genetics; Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction; Tenon Capsule/metabolism/*pathology; Transforming Growth Factor beta1/*pharmacology; rho GTP-Binding Proteins/*genetics/metabolism
|Publisher:
|Jean-Loup Huret (Editor-in-Chief)
|Date:
|2016