CXCL12 (chemokine (C-X-C motif) ligand 12)

URI:http://hdl.handle.net/2042/62774  |   DOI : 10.4267/2042/62774
Title: CXCL12 (chemokine (C-X-C motif) ligand 12)
Author:Gentile, Giulia; Guarnaccia, Maria; Cavallaro, Sebastiano
Abstract:Review on CXCL12, with data on DNA, on the protein encoded, and where the gene is implicated.
Subject:CXCL12; Lung cancer; Breast cancer; Human Immunodeficiency Virus-type 1 (HIV-1) infection; WHIM Syndrome; Autoimmune Diseases; Genes Section; Adult; Aged; Aged, 80 and over; Biomarkers, Tumor/*analysis; Chemokine CXCL12/analysis/*biosynthesis; Female; Humans; Immunohistochemistry; Male; Melanoma/metabolism/*pathology; Middle Aged; Polymerase Chain Reaction; Prognosis; Receptors, CXCR4/analysis/*biosynthesis; Skin Neoplasms/metabolism/*pathology; Young Adult; Carcinoma, Renal Cell/genetics/*metabolism
Publisher:Jean-Loup Huret (Editor-in-Chief)
Date:2016

