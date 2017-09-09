Revision of the Barrande's specimen "Tige d'une Cystidée indéterminée" (Cambrian, Echinodermata, Eocrinoidea)

Abstract:

Reexamination of the type specimen described by Barrande in 1887 as "Tige d'une Cystidée indéterminée" shows that this unique specimen represents an articulated but incomplete remnant of the gogiid eocrinoid Akadocrinus jani Prokop. The specimen is preserved as an external mould in shale from the mid-Cambrian Jince Formation, and comprises a proximal part of a stem associated with a slightly disarticulated distal portion of a theca, composed of over twenty polygonal plates. With the exception of the basal-most plates, all other preserved thecal plates bear ellipsoidal marginal epispires, and substantiate assignment of this specimen to the epispire-bearing phase in ontogenetic development of Akadocrinus. La réétude du spécimen-type décrit par Barrande en 1887 comme une "tige de Cystidée indéterminée" montre que ce spécimen unique pourrait être attribué à l'espèce d'éocrinoïde gogiidé Akadocrinus jani Prokop. Ce spécimen correspond à une empreinte préservée dans une argilite de la Formation de Jince (Cambrien moyen, République Tchèque). Il présente la partie proximale de la tige articulée à un fragment de thèque distale, composée d'une vingtaine de plaques polygonales. À l'exception des plaques basales, les plaques thécales portent des épispires ellipsoïdales. Cet indice morphologique suggère que ce spécimen pourrait représenter les prémices d'un stade adulte.