Impacts of mulching and tree shelters on Cork oak (Quercus suber L.) seedling survival and growth after four growing seasons

Abstract:

Cinq modalités de paillage (Pin pignon, Lentisque, mélange de Pin pignon et de Lentisque (paillages organiques), gravier (paillage inorganique) et témoin), ainsi que trois modalités d’abris-serres (non aérés, aérés et témoins) ont été testées. Aucun des deux types d’abris-serres aéré et non aéré n’a eu d’effet significatif sur le taux de survie des plants, alors qu’ils ont significativement augmenté la croissance en hauteur moyenne des plants, par rapport au témoin, respectivement de 74-104 % et 93-106 % durant les quatre années. Contrairement à la croissance en hauteur, le diamètre moyen de la tige à la base des plants des abris-serres aéré et non-aéré a été significativement plus petit que celui du témoin, durant toute la période d’étude, respectivement de 23-31 % et 38-42 %. Les abris-serres ont significativement affecté le microclimat autour des plants par augmentation ou diminution de la température, de l’humidité relative et du déficit de pression de vapeur de l’air. Ils ont réduit, par ailleurs, le taux de photosynthèse, et donc la production en biomasse totale, en raison du faible niveau lumineux. L’augmentation de la largeur et l’aération des abris pourraient aider à diminuer la température et augmenter la transmission de la lumière, ce qui pourrait les rendre plus favorables à la croissance des plants. Le paillage n’a pas eu d’effet significatif sur la croissance des plants durant toute la période d’étude. L’utilisation combinée des abris-serres et du paillage n’a pas amélioré la croissance des plants. We evaluated the effect of mulching and tree shelters on survival and growth of planted Cork oak (Quercus suber L.) seedlings during four growing seasons. Five mulch types (Italian Stone Pine, Lentisk, and a combination of Italian Stone Pine and Lentisk (organic mulches), gravel (inorganic mulch) and no mulch) and three tree shelter types (non-vented, vented and control) were tested. Tree shelters did not have a significant effect on seedling survival rate during the study period, whereas both vented and non-vented shelters significantly increased seedling mean height during the four years by 74-104 % and 93-106 %, respectively, compared to unsheltered seedlings (control). Contrary to height growth, mean basal diameter in vented and non-vented shelters was significantly lower by 23-31 % and 38-42 %, respectively, than in controls in all the years. Tree shelters significantly affected the microclimate surrounding the seedlings by increasing/decreasing temperature, relative humidity and vapour pressure deficit. Both shelters reduced photosynthesis rate, and therefore total biomass, as a result of low light availability. Increasing shelter width and aeration may help to decrease temperature and increase light transmission, which could make shelters more conducive to seedling growth. Mulching had no significant effects on seedlings growth during the study. The combined use of mulching and tree shelters did not improve seedling growth.