Cartographie de l’intensité du feu et de la sensibilité aux feux de cimes en forêts méditerranéennes. Cas de la province de Chefchaouen au nord du Maroc

Abstract:

L’évolution actuelle du régime d’incendie de forêts pose de nouveaux défis quant aux pratiques habituelles des plans d’aménagement et stratégies de gestion de feux de forêts. La mise en œuvre d’actions savamment dosées sur le terrain en termes de sylviculture préventive, d’installation des points d’eau ou d’ouverture de tranchée pare-feu, nécessite une compréhension et une cartographie fine du comportement du feu. Le présent article vise, dans un premier lieu, à cartographier l’intensité de feu dans la province de Chefchaouen, une des régions les plus touchées par ce fléau au Maroc, en utilisant la formule Byram; la vitesse de propagation est estimée en utilisant les équations paramétriques issues du modèle physique FireStar, et la modélisation des vents en fonction du relief est réalisée par le logiciel Windninja. Dans un deuxième lieu, la spatialisation des zones sensibles aux feux de cimes a été réalisée en ayant recours au modèle de Nelson & Adkins. L’utilisation du model-builder d’ArcGIS a été d’une grande utilité pour automatiser la production des différentes cartes (carte d’intensité, carte de vitesse de propagation, hauteur des flammes...). Les résultats obtenus montrent que presque 55% des superficies boisées présentent une intensité moyenne à très élevée (> 1700 Kw/m) dont 11% avec des valeurs extrêmes de l’intensité (supérieur à 7000 kW/m). L’étude révèle aussi que 30 % des forêts dans la zone d’étude sont sensibles aux feux de cimes principalement situés dans les zones où la flamme dépasse les 2 m de hauteur. Par ailleurs, la modélisation des vents en fonction du relief en utilisant WindNinja montre que la vitesse utilisée en entrée (2,8 m/s) a été presque triplée (7,72 m/s) sur 83 % du territoire, et la vitesse de propagation atteint un maximum de 1,5 m/s (5,4 km/h) sur presque 10 % de la surface boisée. The current evolution of the forest fire regime poses new challenges to the usual practices of forest management plans and forest fires strategies. The implementation of wisely measured actions on the ground in terms of preventive silviculture, water points or fire breaks, requires a deep understanding and a fine mapping of the fire behaviour. This paper focuses first on mapping the fire intensity using the Byram formula in the province of Chefchaouen, one of the most affected regions by this scourge in Morocco. The fire speed of spread is estimated using the parametric equations derived from the physical model FireStar, the spatially varying wind fields according to the relief are carried out by the Windninja software. Secondly, the localization of sensitive areas to crown fires was carried out using the Nelson & Adkins model. The ArcGIS model-builder has been very useful to produce automatically all different maps (intensity map, propagation speed map, flame height, etc.). Results show that almost 55 % of forest areas have a fire intensity ranging from medium to very high (> 1700 Kw/m), among which 11 % with extreme intensity values (over 7000 kW/m). Also the study reveals that 30 % of the forests in the study area are sensitive to crown fires mainly located in zones with flames exceeding 2 m height. On the other hand, the spatially varying wind fields using WindNinja shows that the input wind speed (2.8 m/s) has almost tripled (7.72 m/s) on 83 % of the territory, and the propagation speed reaches a maximum of 1.5 m/s (5.4 km/h) on almost 10 % of the forested area.