Rare rugosan-bryozoan intergrowth from the Upper Ordovician of Estonia

Two relatively large specimens of the rugosan Lambelasma sp. are fully intergrown with the bryozoan Stigmatella massalis colony. The intergrown specimen occurs in the Oandu Regional Stage (lower Katian) of Estonia and constitutes the earliest record of bryozoan-rugosan intergrowth from Baltica. Most likely this symbiotic association was accidental. Rugosans presumably benefitted from the bryozoan, which served as an anchor to stabilize them in hydrodynamically active waters. The lack of malformations and no decrease in the size of bryozoan zooids near the rugosans indicate a lack of negative effect of the rugosans on the bryozoan. Bryozoan-rugosan symbiosis is only known from the Ordovician of Baltica and Laurentia. Deux spécimens relativement grands du tétracoralliaire Lambelasma sp. montrent une intercroissance étroite avec une colonie du bryozoaire Stigmatella massalis. Le matériel a été récolté dans l'Étage Régional Oandu (Katien inférieur) d'Estonie et constitue la plus ancienne mention de intercroissance tétracoralliaire-bryozoaire dans l'Ordovicien de Baltica. Très vraisemblablement cette symbiose est accidentelle. Le tétracoralliaire tire probablement bénéfice du bryozoaire dont il se sert comme point d'ancrage pour se stabiliser dans un milieu marin agité. L'absence de malformations et de diminution de la taille des zoécies du bryozoaire au contact du tétracoralliaire indiquent que ce dernier ne perturbe pas le développement du bryozoaire. La symbiose tétracoralliaire-bryozoaire n'est connue que dans l'Ordovicien de Baltica et de Laurentia.