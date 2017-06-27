Environmental factors influencing Odonata communities of three Mediterranean rivers: Kebir-East, Seybouse, and Rhumel wadis, northeastern Algeria

Abstract:

Les Odonates sont une composante importante des peuplements des milieux lotiques et leur abondance et diversité renseignent sur l’intégrité écologique de ces hydrosystèmes. L’inventaire odonatologique de trois oueds majeurs algériens : Kebir-Est, Seybouse et Rhumel, a permis l’identification de 40 espèces. Nos résultats révèlent la présence de Calopteryx exul, endémique maghrébin, dans l’oued Seybouse et semblent confirmer l’extinction de la population type dans l’oued Rhumel où l’espèce avait été découverte au XIXe siècle. Nos résultats indiquent également l’expansion de plusieurs espèces: Coenagrion caerulescens, Orthetrum nitidinerve, Trithemis kirbyi et Urothemis edwardsii dont la population relictuelle est en danger critique d’extinction. La mesure de diverses variables physicochimiques (altitude, température, conductivité, etc.) nous a permis d’explorer une possible co-structure entre les jeux de données faunistiques et de variables environnementales. L’analyse des données indique que la richesse spécifique est, selon l’oued, variablement correlée à l’hydropériode, à la conductivité et à la température de l’eau, suggérant son utilité dans l’évaluation de l’intégrité écologique des cours d’eau méditerranéens. Odonata are an important component of lotic communities and their abundance and diversity may inform on the health of running waters. The survey of the odonatofauna of three major Algerian wadis: Kebir-East, Seybouse, and Rhumel, led to the identification of 40 species. Our results revealed the presence of Calopteryx exul, a Maghrebian endemic, at Wadi Seybouse and seemed to confirm the extinction of the type population at Wadi Rhumel where the species was first recorded in the XIXth Century. The results also indicated the range expansion of several species: Coenagrion caerulescens, Orthetrum nitidinerve, Trithemis kirbyi and Urothemis edwardsii whose relict population is critically endangered. Additionally sampling of abiotic factors (altitude, water temperature, conductivity, etc.) was carried out and data analysed in view of exploring a possible co-structure between the faunistic and environmental data sets. Data analysis indicated that correlation between abiotic factors (hydroperiod, water conductivity and water temperature) and species richness differed between streams and thus Odonata may prove useful in evaluating the ecological integrity of Mediterranean lotic systems.