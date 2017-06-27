Environmental factors influencing the composition and distribution of mayfly larvae in northern Algerian wadis (regional scale)

Abstract:

Les relations entre la distribution des Éphéméroptères et les conditions de leurs habitats ont été étudiées dans 87 stations, dans les oueds du Nord de l’Algérie, en confrontant 17 variables environnementales et 27 espèces recensées (présence/absence). L’objectif de ce travail est (1) d’identifier les variables environnementales qui conditionnent la répartition des Éphéméroptères à l’échelle régionale ; (2) de définir leurs préférences écologiques le long de gradients environnementaux, en utilisant des outils statistiques récemment développés comme l’analyse Outlying Mean Index (OMI) et (3) de décrire les assemblages d’espèces qui se produisent dans des habitats similaires. La richesse spécifique est élevée (> 10), au printemps, dans les rivières de montagne (Atlas blidéen, Djurdjura) entre 300 et 600m d’altitude. La minéralisation des eaux et l’altitude sont les deux principaux paramètres qui affectent l’abondance spatio-temporelle des Éphéméroptères. À un degré moindre, les précipitations, la granulométrie des substrats, la pollution organique et l’ombrage expliquent également leur distribution. Cependant l’oxygène dissous, le pH et les facteurs hydrauliques (vitesse du courant, profondeur) semblent être secondaires. Baetis rhodani, Caenis luctuosa, Ecdyonurus rothschildi et Baetis pavidus sont les plus tolérantes vis-à-vis des variables considérées. La niche écologique la plus étroite appartient à Rhithrogena sp. (RTol = 0,39). Comme pour Habrophlebia gr. fusca et Alainites sp., elle est liée aux stations d’altitude. Cheleocloeon dimorphicum, Choroterpes (Ch.) atlas et Procloeon gr. bifidum occupent les eaux plus chaudes et Cloeon gr. simile semble tolérer les eaux à conductivité élevée. Enfin, Caenis pusilla, Acentrella sinaica et Ecdyonurus rothschildi, en dépit de leur faible marginalité, préfèreraient les sites ombragés, à substrat grossier et peu pollués. Relationships between the assemblage structure of mayflies (Insecta: Ephemeroptera) and habitat conditions in wadis were explored in 87 localities of the North Algeria with 17 environmental variables and presence ⁄ absence data on Ephemeroptera species. The objective of this work is to (1) identify the environmental variables driving the composition of mayfly assemblages at the regional scale; (2) define the ecological preferences of mayflies species collected along environmental gradients, using recently developed statistical tools, including Outlying Mean Index Analysis (OMI) and (3) describe the assemblages of species that occur in similar habitats. 27 species of Ephemeroptera were recorded, about half of the entire Algerian mayfly fauna. Species richness is high (SR > 10), in spring, at stations located in mountain rivers (Blidean Atlas, Djurdjura) between altitude 300 to 600m. Water mineralization and altitude are the most important parameters which affected the abundance of Algerian mayfly species (North Algeria). In less extent, precipitation, substrate size, organic pollution and riparian vegetation explain also this distribution. However dissolved oxygen, pH and hydraulic factors (current velocity, depth) seem to be secondary. Baetis rhodani, Caenis luctuosa, Ecdyonurus rothschildi and Baetis pavidus are the most tolerant species against the considered variables. Rhithrogena sp. (RTol = 0.39) is characterized by narrow habitat tolerance. As for Habrophlebia gr. fusca and Alainites sp., they are linked to the headwaters (altitude), Labiobaetis neglectus and Cloeon dipterum to heavily mineralized waters (Cl and Mg). Cheleocloeon dimorphicum, Choroterpes (Ch.) atlas and Procloeon gr. bifidum occur in warm waters and Cloeon gr. simile is able to tolerate salty waters (high conductivity). Finally, Caenis pusilla, Acentrella sinaica and Ecdyonurus rothschildi, despite their narrow marginality, prefer the covered sites with coarse substrate and tolerate light pollution.