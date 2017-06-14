t(5;12)(q33;p13) ATF7IP/PDGFRB

Abstract:

Ph-like ALL is characterized by several chromosomal translocations involving activating cytokine receptor or tyrosine kinase such as CRLF2, ABL1, JAK2, and PDGFRB (Robert K.G et al, 2014). Recent increasing evidences suggest that patients with Ph-like ALL bearing PDGFRB translocation are potentiated to respond to tyrosine kinase inhibitors. Thus, this translocation should be included within the molecular companion diagnostics to facilitate tailor-made cancer therapy.