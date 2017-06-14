|Pour citer ce document :
|http://hdl.handle.net/2042/62263 | DOI : 10.4267/2042/62263
|t(5;12)(q33;p13) ATF7IP/PDGFRB
|Kobayashi, Kenichiro
|Ph-like ALL is characterized by several chromosomal translocations involving activating cytokine receptor or tyrosine kinase such as CRLF2, ABL1, JAK2, and PDGFRB (Robert K.G et al, 2014). Recent increasing evidences suggest that patients with Ph-like ALL bearing PDGFRB translocation are potentiated to respond to tyrosine kinase inhibitors. Thus, this translocation should be included within the molecular companion diagnostics to facilitate tailor-made cancer therapy.
|Ph-like acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI); PDGFRB; Leukaemia Section; *Translocation, Genetic; Transcription Factors/*genetics; Thiazoles/*therapeutic use; Receptor, Platelet-Derived Growth Factor beta/*genetics; Pyrimidines/*therapeutic use; Protein-Tyrosine Kinases/*antagonists & inhibitors; Protein Kinase Inhibitors/*therapeutic use
|Jean-Loup Huret (Editor-in-Chief)
|2015