t(5;12)(q33;p13) ATF7IP/PDGFRB

Show full item record

Files in this item

PDF 10-2014-t0512q33p13ID1708.pdf 255.9Kb
﻿
Pour citer ce document :
URI:http://hdl.handle.net/2042/62263  |   DOI : 10.4267/2042/62263
Title: t(5;12)(q33;p13) ATF7IP/PDGFRB
Author:Kobayashi, Kenichiro
Abstract:Ph-like ALL is characterized by several chromosomal translocations involving activating cytokine receptor or tyrosine kinase such as CRLF2, ABL1, JAK2, and PDGFRB (Robert K.G et al, 2014). Recent increasing evidences suggest that patients with Ph-like ALL bearing PDGFRB translocation are potentiated to respond to tyrosine kinase inhibitors. Thus, this translocation should be included within the molecular companion diagnostics to facilitate tailor-made cancer therapy.
Subject:Ph-like acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI); PDGFRB; Leukaemia Section; *Translocation, Genetic; Transcription Factors/*genetics; Thiazoles/*therapeutic use; Receptor, Platelet-Derived Growth Factor beta/*genetics; Pyrimidines/*therapeutic use; Protein-Tyrosine Kinases/*antagonists &amp; inhibitors; Protein Kinase Inhibitors/*therapeutic use
Publisher:Jean-Loup Huret (Editor-in-Chief)
Date:2015

This item appears in the following Collection(s)

Show full item record





Advanced Search
Browse
By Issue Date
Authors
Titles
Subjects
My Account
Login
Register
 
 
 
 
Bookmark and Share