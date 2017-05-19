RHOA (ras homolog gene family, member A)

Show full item record

Files in this item

PDF 09-2014-RHOAID42107ch3p21.pdf 636.7Kb
﻿
Pour citer ce document :
URI:http://hdl.handle.net/2042/62190  |   DOI : 10.4267/2042/62190
Title: RHOA (ras homolog gene family, member A)
Author:Manso, Rebeca
Abstract:Review on RHOA, with data on DNA/RNA, on the protein encoded and where the gene is implicated.
Subject:RhoA; Small Rho GTPase; Genes Section; Humans; 1-(5-Isoquinolinesulfonyl)-2-Methylpiperazine/analogs &amp; derivatives/pharmacology; Molecular Sequence Data; Male; rhoA GTP-Binding Protein/*genetics; Prognosis; Mice; Exome/genetics; Base Sequence; *Mutation; High-Throughput Nucleotide Sequencing; Cell Proliferation; Cell Line, Tumor; Transcriptome; Sequence Analysis, RNA; Sequence Analysis, DNA; rho-Associated Kinases/*metabolism; rhoA GTP-Binding Protein/genetics/*metabolism; rhoA GTP-Binding Protein/*genetics/*metabolism
Publisher:Jean-Loup Huret (Editor-in-Chief)
Date:2015

This item appears in the following Collection(s)

Show full item record





Advanced Search
Browse
By Issue Date
Authors
Titles
Subjects
My Account
Login
Register
 
 
 
 
Bookmark and Share