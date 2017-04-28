t(12;13)(p13;q12) ETV6/FLT3

Pour citer ce document :
URI:http://hdl.handle.net/2042/62148  |   DOI : 10.4267/2042/62148
Title: t(12;13)(p13;q12) ETV6/FLT3
Author:De Braekeleer, Etienne; Douet-Guilbert, Nathalie; De Braekeleer, Marc
Abstract:Review on t(12;13)(p13;q12) ETV6/FLT3 , with data on DNA, on the protein encoded, and where the gene is implicated.
Subject:Leukaemia Section; Humans; Middle Aged; Fe*Translocation, Genetic; Aged; Adult; Karyotyping; fms-Like Tyrosine Kinase 3; Acute Disease; Molecular Sequence Data; Infant; *Chromosomes, Human, Pair 13; *Chromosomes, Human, Pair 12; Child, Preschool; Base Sequence; Amino Acid Sequence; Transcription Factors/*genetics; Repressor Proteins/*genetics; *Repressor Proteins
Publisher:Jean-Loup Huret (Editor-in-Chief)
Date:2015

