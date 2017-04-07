MICA (MHC class I polypeptide-related sequence A)

Abstract:

Human Major Histocompatibility Complex (MHC) Class I Chain-Related gene A (MICA) is located 46 Kb centromeric to the HLA-B locus on the short arm of human chromosome 6 and encodes for a 62-kda cell surface glycoprotein. It is expressed on endothelial cells, dendritic cells, fibroblasts, epithelial cells, and many tumours and serves as target for both cellular and humoral immune responses in transformed cells. MICA protein at normal states has a low level of expression in epithelial tissues but is upregulated in response to various stimuli of cellular stress. MICA also functions as a ligand recognized by the activating receptor NKG2D that is expressed on the surface of NK, NKT, CD8+ and TCR&gamma;&delta;+ T cells. Allelic variants of MICA due to a single amino acid substitution at position 129 in the &alpha;2 domain have been reported to result in large differences in NKG2D binding. These variable affinities have been suggested to affect thresholds of NK cell triggering and T cell modulation in autoimmune diseases and malignancies. MICA molecules exist also in soluble forms (sMICA) and altered serum levels of sMICA have been reported in multiple states of health and disease.