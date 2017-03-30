Impact of abiotic factors on the spatio-temporal distribution of Cyanobacteria in the Zeralda’s dam (Algeria)

Abstract:

Les cyanobactéries forment une composante essentielle dans les lacs eutrophes peu profonds tels que le réservoir de Zéralda (Algérie). Ce barrage est constitué de deux bassins qui communiquent entre eux (bassin supérieur et bassin inférieur). Afin de suivre les modifications successives de la communauté des cyanobactéries, dix-sept paramètres abiotiques et onze espèces de cyanobactéries ont été analysés par l’Analyse en Composantes Principales (ACP). Quatre groupes de cyanobactéries ont été définis. Au cours de cette étude, le barrage a connu trois phases de prolifération de cyanobactéries, déclenchées par des concentrations élevées d’orthophosphates. Les blooms ont conduit à une mortalité massive de poissons. Nous avons également enregistré un remplacement progressif des espèces de cyanobactéries. La jonction entre les deux bassins a joué un rôle sur certains paramètres abiotiques, tels que la turbulence de l’eau dans le bassin inférieur qui a empêché la formation des blooms de Planktothrix agardhii, en présence d’une quantité élevée de phosphate et a eu un effet sur la taille des colonies de Microcystis aeruginosa. Cette espèce était dominante par ses grandes colonies en profondeur lorsque les eaux dans les deux bassins devenaient calmes. La communauté des cyanobactéries était diversifiée lorsque cette espèce passait à la vie benthique. À faible débit, les sédiments anoxiques des oueds qui alimentaient le barrage formaient d’importantes quantités de phosphates et d’ammonium. Les deux bassins étaient dotés d’un déversoir de crue qui permettait l’évacuation des eaux superficielles seulement. Ceci a conduit à l’accumulation d’éléments minéraux en aval des deux bassins en formant un réservoir nutritif pour la cyanobactérie Microcystis wesenbergii qui avait formé un bloom continu pendant trois mois, en absence de contribution externe. Cyanobacteria communities are essential components in shallow eutrophic lakes such as Zeralda reservoir (Algeria). This dam is made up of two basins shunt-connected (upper basin and lower basin). In order to follow successive modifications of Cyanobacteria community, seventeen abiotic parameters and eleven species of Cyanobacteria were analysed through Principal Component Analysis (PCA). Four groups of Cyanobacteria were defined. During this study, the dam experienced three phases of Cyanobacteria blooms triggered by a high level of orthophosphates. Blooms led to mass mortality of fish. We also recorded a gradual replacement of Cyanobacteria species. The junction between the two basins played a role on some abiotic parameters, such as water turbulence in the lower basin which prevented formation of Planktothrix agardhii blooms in presence of high amount of phosphate and had an effect on colony size of Microcystis aeruginosa. This species was dominant by its large colonies in depth when the water of the basins became calm. Community of Cyanobacteria was diversified when this species passed to benthic life. At low flow, anoxic sediment of wadis that feed the dam formed important quantities of phosphate and ammonium. The water drained from these basins through the spillway affected the surface water only; this led to the accumulation of mineral elements downstream of the two basins and became a nutrient reservoir for Microcystis wesenbergii which had formed blooms during three months, in the absence of external contribution.