Cartographie et impacts de la liane Hiptage benghalensis envahissante à La Réunion et identification des priorités de lutte

Abstract:

Les invasions biologiques constituent actuellement le problème majeur de conservation de la biodiversité insulaire. Une fois un nouveau milieu fortement envahi, il est toutefois important de mettre en place un plan d’actions prioritaires de lutte et son suivi au cours du temps. Les objectifs de notre étude sont (1) de développer une méthode de cartographie rapide, précise et facilement reproductible dans le temps, afin notamment (2) d’identifier les priorités d’intervention. Les auteurs montrent, au travers d’une cartographie de terrain simple des zones d’envahissement de Hiptage benghalensis à l’échelle d’une île, que des priorités d’actions de lutte peuvent être rapidement proposées. Pour cela, ils ne cartographient que les zones fortement envahies, visibles de loin, grâce notamment à une particularité phénologique de l’espèce la rendant facilement observable à une période de l’année. Une distribution plus large de l’espèce est toutefois obtenue autour de relevés de terrains déjà existants. Les auteurs proposent alors un plan de priorité de lutte, en tenant compte du degré d’importance de l’envahissement, d’une zone tampon ou de confinement et d’une zone d'envahissement potentiel, ainsi que de la présence au niveau des zones envahies de milieux naturels et de plantes menacés. Ils soulignent toutefois l’importance d’actions concertées entre les différents acteurs et la population pour une meilleure réussite. Biological invasions are currently the main problem for island biodiversity conservation. Once a new area is strongly invaded, it is however important to set up an action plan with a time-line for follow-up. The objectives of this study are (1) to develop a rapid, precise and easy mapping methodology, simple to reproduce over time, in order to (2) identify the priorities for the control of invasive alien plants. Through a simplified map showing the level of invasiveness of the Hiptage benghalensis at an island scale, we demonstrate that control priorities can rapidly be suggested. We mapped the heavily invaded areas that a phenological specificity of the species makes more visible from a given distance at a given period of the year. A wider distribution of the species has however been obtained around existing field spots previously surveyed. We suggest priorities for a control plan accounting for the level of invasiveness, a buffer or confinement area, a potential invaded area and the presence of threatened natural areas and plants species. However, we underline the importance of collaborative actions between all the stakeholders in the environmental sector and the population for a better success.