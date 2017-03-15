- DSpace Home >
- Carnets de Géologie - Notebooks on Geology >
- 2017 - Carnets de Géologie >
- Vol. 17, N° 1 >
- View Item >
Review of the early Albian ammonites of the Montmell Formation near Marmellar (Salou-Garraf Basin, Tarragona, Catalonia, Spain)
|Pour citer ce document :
|URI:
|http://hdl.handle.net/2042/62038 | DOI : 10.4267/2042/62038
|Title:
|Review of the early Albian ammonites of the Montmell Formation near Marmellar (Salou-Garraf Basin, Tarragona, Catalonia, Spain)
|Author:
|Moreno-Bedmar, Josep Anton; Robert, Emmanuel; Matamales-Andreu, Rafel; Bover-Arnal, Telm
|Publisher:
|Carnets de Géologie [Notebooks on Geology]
|Date:
|2017
|
There are no files associated with this item.