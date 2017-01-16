Age and growth of Pike perch Sander lucioperca (Percidae) in the Ghrib reservoir (Northwest Algeria)

Abstract:

L’objectif de cette étude était de déterminer les paramètres de base spécifiques aux populations nécessaires à l’évaluation des stocks de poissons dans le barrage de Ghrib et de les comparer avec des données provenant d’autres régions. L’âge et la croissance du Sandre, Sander lucioperca (Linnaeus, 1758), ont été étudiés mensuellement de mai 2013 à avril 2014 dans ce barrage algérien, à partir de 849 spécimens. En utilisant la méthode scalimétrique, nous avons pu identifier 9 groupes d’âge dans la population échantillonnée (21 < Lt < 88,2 cm). Les relations taille-poids entre la longueur totale (Lt) et le poids (W) ont été établies pour la masse brute et la masse éviscérée, sexes séparés et sexes confondus, soit dans ce dernier cas : Wt = 0,0033 Lt3,237 (77 ≤ Wt ≤ 7245 g) et We = 0,003 Lt3,271 (59 ≤ We ≤ 6229 g). La taille du poisson au moment de l’apparition des écailles a été estimée à Lt0 = 78,86 mm. Les valeurs moyennes des tailles de poisson obtenues par rétro-calcul à chaque formation des anneaux s’adaptent bien au modèle de croissance de Von Bertalanffy : Lt = 125,72 (1 - e-0,13 (t + 1,29)). L’indice de performance de croissance (φ) est de 3,31. Les paramètres de croissance déterminés par la méthode de Bhattacharya s’ajustent bien au modèle de croissance de Von Bertalanffy : Lt = 132,17 (1 - e -0,12 (t + 1,69)). Le test χ2 appliqué aux résultats des deux méthodes n’a pas montré de différence significative. Our objective was to estimate growth parameters for Pike perch Sander lucioperca (Linnaeus, 1758) in the Ghrib reservoir. Additionally, we compared these values with those from populations in other regions. We collected 849 pike perches (21 < TL < 88.2 cm) from May 2013 to April 2014. Direct scale readings were performed by counting the number of rings, and the results were compared with data obtained by back-calculating the length at different ages. The individuals in the sample were aged between 1+ and 9+. Size-mass relationships were calculated for the total mass and the eviscerated mass: TW = 0.0033 TL3.237 (77 ≤ TW ≤ 7245 g) and EW = 0.003 TL3.271 (59 ≤ EW ≤ 6229 g). The mean size of fish at the time of first scale formation was estimated as Lt0 = 78.86 mm. The median values of the fish sizes obtained by retro-calculation were consistent with the Von Bertalanffy model of growth: TL = 125.72 (1 – e-0.13 (t + 0.89)). The growth performance index (φ) was 3.31. The parameters of growth determined by the Bhattacharya’s method were consistent with the Von Bertalanffy growth model: TL = 132.17 (1 − e−0.12 (t + 0.95)). The χ2 test applied to the results of the two methods did not show any significant difference.