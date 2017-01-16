Effects of pollution on the activity of acetylcholinesterase in the brain and heart of Barbus setivimensis (fish, Cyprinidae) in El Harrach stream (North of Algeria)

Abstract:

L’étude présente le suivi des niveaux cérébraux et cardiaques de l’activité de l’acétylcholinestérase (AChE) chez une espèce de poisson, Barbus setivimensis. Ce travail entre dans le cadre d’une approche de bioévaluation passive du bassin versant de l’oued El Harrach (Algérie). Mené durant 4 mois successifs au printemps 2013, il repose sur la comparaison d’une population dite de référence avec une population davantage exposée à la pression anthropique et ceci au regard des mesures d’un panel de facteurs physico-chimiques. L’analyse des résultats obtenus montre des niveaux moyens d’activité enzymatique plus élevés sur le site de référence que dans le site aval. Cette activité plus faible dans le site aval coïncide avec des changements physico-chimiques notables et notamment une augmentation des teneurs en matières en suspension et des sels nutritifs. L’activité enzymatique varie aussi en fonction du sexe, des paramètres intrinsèques liés aux poissons ainsi que des tissus étudiés. Les résultats obtenus confirment que ces variations sont un premier signe d’impact de la pollution issue essentiellement de l’activité humaine et agricole. This study presents the monitoring of cerebral and cardiac activity levels of acetylcholinesterase (AChE) in a species of fish, Barbus setivimensis. This work falls within the framework of a passive bio-assessment approach of the watershed of the El-Harrach stream (Algeria). Conducted during four successive months in spring 2013, it is based on the comparison of a population called reference with a population more exposed to human pressure and this in terms of measures of a panel of physico-chemical factors. The analysis of the results shows higher average levels of enzyme activity in the reference site than in the downstream site. This lower activity in the downstream site coincides with significant physico-chemical changes, including an increase in suspended matter and nutrients. The enzymatic activity also varies depending on sex, intrinsic parameters related to fish as well as studied tissues. These results confirm that these changes are a first sign of the impact of pollution by micropollutants mainly from human and agricultural activity.